Royal Family Attends Chelsea Flower Show After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 21, 2018 11:57 AM

Queen Elizabeth, Chelsea Flower Show

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II attended her first public engagement since her grandson Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle over the weekend.

On Monday, two days after witnessing Harry and Meghan tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the 92-year-old monarch was photographed attending the Chelsea Flower Show in London alongside Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Sophie is married to Prince Edward, the youngest child of the Queen and Prince Philip. For the occasion, organized by The Royal Horticultural Society, the Queen wore a light pink coat and dress.

Following Harry and Meghan's wedding on Saturday, the Queen hosted a luncheon reception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and guests at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, where Elton John performed for the guests in attendance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Wedding Portraits Revealed

Queen Elizabeth, Chelsea Flower Show

Twitter

Queen Elizabeth, Chelsea Flower Show

Twitter

Sohpie, The Countess of Wessex, Chelsea Flower Show

Twitter

Later on Saturday, Harry and Meghan did a wardrobe change and were photographed heading to their evening reception to celebrate with 200 of their closest pals at Frogmore House at Windsor Castle. The couple wasn't spotted again until Monday when they were photographed arriving back home to Kensington Palace.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits were revealed to the world.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday," a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared along with the portraits. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

The three shared portraits include a solo snap of the couple, as well as one with their bridal party and then a third with the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Doria Ragland, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

