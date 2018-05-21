Miranda Kerr Found Her Favorite Beauty Tool on Amazon

Just to recap, microdermabrasion is an intensive form of exfoliation, in which a pressurized jet releases crystals to wipe away the dead skin cells that your cleanser or go-to exfoliator aren't powerful enough to dislodge, then a vacuum sucks them away. The machine, which used to be for professionals only, is now available for your at-home regimen. According to the star, you can even buy a cheap one and get the same results.

On Amazon, the QQCute Comedo Suction Microdermabrasion Machine is the highest rated with 4.6 out 5 stars and 114 reviews. It retails for $30. The Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion System by Nuvéderm comes in second with 4.5 stars with 337 reviews, but requires an investment of $200. While we don't know the exact product that Miranda uses, the QQCute tool looks like a safe and inexpensive bet.

Beyond dead skin, the tool has built a reputation as a solution to blackheads with its ability to cleanse pores. So once your receive your new skin-care tool in the mail, Miranda suggests taking advantage of your clean, open pores and adding a mask or oil to your skin.

"After that I'll rub a few drops of my Noni Glow Face Oil between my palms and pat it all over," she continued. "The nutrients sink in even deeper after you've had a good exfoliation. Then I might follow that with a mask. It's like my own mini facial."