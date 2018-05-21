Katie Lowes Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Three Months Into Her Pregnancy

As Lowes remembered, she had gone for a routine doctor's appointment to hear the heartbeat when she learned the heartbreaking news. "She was like, 'Oh my God I'm so sorry, but there is none' and in came the tissues."

The actress also described how she wanted to schedule a dilation and curettage procedure as soon as possible because she didn't want to walk around knowing what was happening in her uterus.

While she had to undergo the D&C, Lowes said "the real pain was mental and it was sh---y and so much sh---ier than I imagined it being."

"The initial feeling when I found out there was no heartbeat from the doctor in a routine checkup was like, 'Okay, let's Olivia Pope the situation—let's fix it,'" she said of her reaction. "'Let's make the schedule. Let's get to the hospital. Let's get the [dilation and curettage]...'When can I start trying again?'"