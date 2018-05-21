LeAnn Rimes Celebrates Stepmother's Day With Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville's Sons

LeAnn Rimes was feeling very loved over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Grammy winner celebrated Stepmother's Day with husband Eddie Cibrian and sons Jake Cibrian and Mason Cibrian, with whom he shares with ex Brandi Glanville. For the occasion, LeAnn, Eddie, Jake and Mason had brunch together at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., where they snapped some sweet pics during the celebration.

"So much LovE! A beautiful sushi brunch with these sweet men. #happystepmomsday #stepmomsday #blessed #family @EddieCibrian I LovE us!" LeAnn tweeted along with photos from the brunch on Sunday.

Stepmother's Day is celebrated each year on the Sunday after Mother's Day, which took place this year on May 14.