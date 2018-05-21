Cardi B Is a Bride and a Widow in "Be Careful" Music Video

There's an end to this tumultuous love story—and it involves a coffin.

In honor of her track "Be Careful," Cardi B has released her latest music video and it's a dark and twisted tale. In the infidelity-themed visual, the rapper first appears all in white as a bride and takes her place at the altar with her man.

However, as she rhymes about cheating and karma, the video shifts to a dark funeral as she reemerges in an all-black ensemble and approaches a coffin holding her husband.

It's clear things did not end well for these two considering she leans over the coffin, tells her dead partner "You make me sick" and then slams it closed.

In the finale scene, Cardi drives into the desert and puts a cross into the ground, seemingly at the site of her husband's grave.