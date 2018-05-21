Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Reunion Revisits the Rumor of Kristen Doute and James Kennedy's Hook-Up in Mexico

It's still a he said, she said, Jax Taylor said!

On part three of the Vanderpump Rules season six reunion special, topic of conversation turns once again to the question over what exactly happened between exes Kristen Doute and James Kennedy during that drunken night in Mexico. And, as this exclusive sneak peek shows, everyone's still sticking to their original stories

"I think we pretty much figured out that that's a giant bulls--t rumor," Kristen said after host Andy Cohen brought up the rumor brought to life by Jax and his suspicions over seeing some pillows by the edge of the jaccuzzi.