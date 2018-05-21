Tyra Banks Strikes a Pose With BTS and Other Candid Moments From the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 21, 2018 8:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/NBC

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. 

Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar tied for the most wins of the evening—taking home six trophies each. Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber followed closely behind with five wins each. 

There were also plenty of musical performances. Ariana Grande opened the show with her song "No Tears Left to Cry" and Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato performed a duet of "Fall in Line." Shawn Mendes and Khalid also took the stage with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School show choir. Plus, Janet Jackson rocked it out before receiving the Icon Award

Like any award show, there were plenty of candid moments. For instance, Tyra Banks didn't pass up an opportunity to pose alongside BTS,and Pauly D received a little extra love from his dates on the red carpet. 

To see more candid moments, check out the gallery.

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2018: Celebrities' Candid Moments

To see all the winners, check out this list.

Also, click here to see the top five moments viewers didn't catch on TV..

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Tyra Banks , Top Stories , Pauly D , Apple News
Latest News
Shopping: Summer Beauty to Try Before Fall

12 Summer Beauty Products to Test Drive Before Fall

Pink

Pink Stops Concert to Hug Teen Who Recently Lost Mom

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Lincoln

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Send Daughter Lincoln Off to Kindergarten

ESC: Jordyn Woods

How Kylie Jenner Made an Impact on Jordyn Woods' Makeup Routine

Asia Argento

Asia Argento Accuser Jimmy Bennett Speaks Out About Allegations

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share New Pics of Stormi Webster

Simon Cowell, Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Discuss Simon Cowell's Life-Changing Impact at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.