EXCLUSIVE!

Thor: Ragnarok Coming to Netflix in June 2018

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Thor: Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth

Jasin Boland/Marvel Studios

"Darling, you have no idea what's possible."

So said Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, premiering this June on Netflix. In that particular scene, Thor's long-lost sister was talking about catching Mjolnir, but out of context, her quote could also apply to the list of movies and TV shows being added to the streaming service; on Wednesday, E! News will share the full list of new and expiring titles.

Released theatrically in November 2017, Thor: Ragnarok also stars Tadanobu Asano as Hogun, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Rachel House as Topaz, Zachary Levi as Fandral, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Ray Stevenson as Volstagg, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Karl Urban as Skurge. Directed by Taika Waititi (who also portrayed Korg), the blockbuster earned $854 million worldwide.

Photos

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Posters

"We were breaking a lot of the rules on this movie. We were completely reimagining the Thor franchise. We were reimaging Thor. We were reimagining Hulk. We were reimagining Banner. That's scary in the Marvel Universe; the fans are very particular. It could be, 'That's not canon!'" Ruffalo told E! News last year. "We were out there on a limb a little bit, so you want to be working with people you know are going to go for it—who have your back and who love you."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Thor , Netflix , Movies , Entertainment , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Baby No. 4? Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian's Family Plans

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Is The ''Happiest'' She's Ever Been Thanks to Pete Davidson

Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, Coachella 2018

Nicki Minaj Clarifies She Still "F--king Loves" Kylie Jenner Amid Travis Scott Feud

Kate Gosselin, Kids

Kate Gosselin's Kids Are All Grown Up as They Head Back to School

That 70s Show, Cast

Wilmer Valderrama and More That '70s Show Stars Reflect on 20-Year Anniversary

Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Josh Charles and Sophie Flack Welcome Baby Girl

Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck, Easter

Inside Jennifer Garner's Complicated Relationship With Ben Affleck

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.