Andy Cohen and Mila Kunis Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 21, 2018 6:25 AM
Viewers may have tuned into the 2018 Billboard Music Awardsfor Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera or Kelly Clarksonto name a few. But, they got bonus performances from two famous fans in the audience: Andy Cohen and Mila Kunis.
While they weren't actually on the night's lineup of star-studded acts, the Watch What Happens Live host and the Golden Globe nominee were having such a good time in the audience at the annual event, it was hard not to watch them.
Cohen kicked off the night by giving interviews on the red carpet and ran into a familiar face—Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi. Once inside the MGM Grand Garden arena, the late-night host had a prime seat behind surprise guest Taylor Swiftand nearby Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson.
The star couldn't help but sing along and get into the groove of some of his favorite artists' performances, including Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Salt-N-Pepa. "Yesss Janet!!!" he screamed out during her medley Icon Award performance.
Soon, it was time to take the stage alongside Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi to present the Billboard Chart Achievement Award to Camila Cabello.
"I am so glad I get to present with Padma," he said into his camera backstage. "You know we could get into some real trouble."
Once Salt-N-Pepa closed out the show with En Vogue, the party wasn't over for Cohen. The star headed to Piranha Nightclub, where he got to hang out with the Queen of Pop herself as Jackson was at the nightclub with her dancers.
Meanwhile, Kunis appeared to be having a blast from her own seat in the crowd.
The actress was tasked with presenting the Top Selling Album to one of the biggest musical stars in the room—Taylor Swift. In signature candid fashion, Kunis handed her the trophy with a casual "Here ya go!" and then adorably fixed the back of Swift's dress as she headed offstage.
When Jackson took the stage, the star really let loose as she grooved to the beat. Later, when Clarkson belted out her hit, "Whole Lotta Woman," she had Kunis' stamp of approval as cameras spotted her gleefully applauding.
Needless to say, Mila and Andy were the audience winners of the night!
