Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Transport Us Back to the '90s With "Whatta Man" at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

It was certainly the "hot and sexy" performance the ladies promised E! News when we caught up with them at their rehearsal for the standout performance days earlier.

"It brought back memories of when we were rehearsing and putting the song 'Whatta Man' together back in the '90s and here we are still closing out Billboard..that's awesome," Denton told E! News. "31 years later, still in the game doing our thing."

"Back then it felt more like work and now we're just having a ball everywhere we go," Cheryl James added. In addition to tonight's performance, the trio is currently performing around the country on the I Love the '90s Tour.