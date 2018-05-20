Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Transport Us Back to the '90s With "Whatta Man" at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:52 PM
Oooh baby baby! Salt-N-Pepa's here!
The iconic '90s trio kicked off the finale performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with their classic hit, "Shoop," as Cheryl James and Sandra Denton rapped along to DJ Spinderella Deidra Roper's beats. The group donned colorblocked ensembles in their classic shades.
Next up, it was time for their beloved track, "Let's Talk About Sex" followed by "Push It." The medley lit up the audience as the stars leapt to their feet to sing and dance along.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
As a fierce finish to their set, the ladies of En Vogue joined the trio on stage to belt out the 1993 song, "Whatta Man," and all together they brought yet another dose of girl power to this year's ceremony.
But, wait! The show wasn't officially over until the night's host, Kelly Clarkson, joined her musical idols on stage to close out the show—and even join in on a verse.
It was certainly the "hot and sexy" performance the ladies promised E! News when we caught up with them at their rehearsal for the standout performance days earlier.
"It brought back memories of when we were rehearsing and putting the song 'Whatta Man' together back in the '90s and here we are still closing out Billboard..that's awesome," Denton told E! News. "31 years later, still in the game doing our thing."
"Back then it felt more like work and now we're just having a ball everywhere we go," Cheryl James added. In addition to tonight's performance, the trio is currently performing around the country on the I Love the '90s Tour.
As James quipped, "If you asked me if we would be this busy now, I would say probably not."
