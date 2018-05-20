See All of Kelly Clarkson's Glamorous Wardrobe Changes at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Nobody puts on a show quite like Kelly Clarkson

The musician was hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and stunned in her many fancy ensembles. While Kelly had previously joked that she would be donning 20 outfits, it wasn't that many, but she did get close! 

From her chic black all leather outfit to her choice of a shimmery gold pantsuit, she definitely didn't disappoint with her fun and exciting fashion choices. Although, it's hard to look bad when you're Kelly Clarkson, who always finds a way to slay anything she wears. 

The highlight of the evening came when she stepped out wearing pink earmuffs before popular K-Pop band BTS  took the stage. Don't take it from us, scroll through the gallery below to see all of her stunning outfits! 

Kelly Clarkson, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

First Look

Kelly made a big splash with her first dress of the night. But of course, she topped it! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Shimmer & Glitz

Sometimes you just need a little bit of shine! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Can't Chain Her Down

We love a good chain embellishment! 

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Channeling MJ

Kelly rocked it in this ensemble that was giving us Michael Jackson vibes! 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady in Leather

She stunned in an all leather ensemble with a bold red lip. 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden Goddess

This look was absolutely one for the books. The record books that is! 

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tassles for the Win

Another tassled look that absolutely nailed it. 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Accessories Are Key

There is nothing like some cute pink earmuffs to really get the party started. 

Photos

Fashion Spotlight: Kelly Clarkson

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Kelly Clarkson , Music , Fashion , Awards , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei Have a Sweet Reunion at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Salt-n-Pepa, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, performance

Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Transport Us Back to the '90s With "Whatta Man" at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

5 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Sam Hunt, Lee Fowler, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Make Rare Public Appearance at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

BTS, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

BTS Performs Show-Stopping Rendition of Their New Single "Fake Love" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson Revisits Her Beloved Hits With 2018 BBMA Icon Award Performance

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.