5 Reasons Why Taylor Swift and Her Dance Moves Have Been Missed at Award Shows

Taylor Swift, it's great to see you again on an award show stage.

As the "Delicate" singer continues her star-studded reputation stadium tour, it would be more than understandable if she wanted to sit things out Sunday night at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Before the red carpet closed down, however, the Grammy winner arrived to the delight of Swifties.

Wearing a Versace dress and Casadei shoes, Taylor instantly turned heads for all the right reasons in her first red carpet appearance in nearly two years.

But enough about the fashion! The real fun and entertainment began when the show started. Take a look at five ways Taylor has a way of making award shows that much more special and memorable.