Shawn Mendes Pays Tribute to Victims of Gun Violence at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., May. 20, 2018 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khalid, Shawn Mendes, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is using his platform on stage for good.

While appearing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the "Treat You Better" singer took his performance opportunity to pay tribute to those affected by gun violence.

Joined on stage by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School show choir, Shawn and Khalid sang their newest song "Youth."

"You can't take my youth away / This soul of mine will never break," the duo sang. "As long as I wake up today / You can't take my youth away."

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet before showtime, Shawn shared a few details on how the song came about. "We've been really good friends for a couple years and we got together talking about doing something really important and to write something very important. I'm so excited to do it with him," he told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "It's a really special performance." 

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

The performance comes just days after 10 people were killed after a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. 

E! News would later confirm that Texas NFL player J.J. Watt will personally be paying for funerals of all 10 victims. "Absolutely horrific," he shared on Twitter after news of the shooting broke Friday morning.

"Just a few weeks ago, many students from that very high school joined the protest against gun violence and they are no different than tens of thousands of young adults across this nation who took a stand and are raising their voices to say things must change," Bebe Rexha shared on stage before the powerful performance. "They inspire me with their hope, with their compassion, and with their determination to make a difference and build a better world."

Hollywood stars including George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey have shown support by personally donating to March for Our lives.   

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Shawn Mendes , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Cry Pretty Release Party With Husband Mike Fisher

Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After Tires Blow

Madonna Faces Backlash Over VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Camila Cabello Reveals 2018 MTV VMAs Date

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Amandla Stenberg and Girlfriend King Princess Step Out at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Ariana Grande Channels The Last Supper During "God Is a Woman" Performance at MTV VMAs

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.