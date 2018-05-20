Shawn Mendes Pays Tribute to Victims of Gun Violence at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Shawn Mendes is using his platform on stage for good.

While appearing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the "Treat You Better" singer took his performance opportunity to pay tribute to those affected by gun violence.

Joined on stage by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School show choir, Shawn and Khalid sang their newest song "Youth."

"You can't take my youth away / This soul of mine will never break," the duo sang. "As long as I wake up today / You can't take my youth away."

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet before showtime, Shawn shared a few details on how the song came about. "We've been really good friends for a couple years and we got together talking about doing something really important and to write something very important. I'm so excited to do it with him," he told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "It's a really special performance."