See All the Couples on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:36 PM

Start your engines! It's all systems go for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night!

The 2018 BBMAs are officially under way and many celebs, like Luis Fonsi, Brett Young and Jesse McCartney used the opportunity to make it a date night with their favorite off-stage duet partner. 

Tonight, music's brightest stars across all genres have gathered in Las Vegas, and we can expect celebs like BTSShawn Mendes and Jennifer Lopez to really get the party started inside the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted byKelly Clarkson, who promises to have 20 costume changes throughout the night, the live awards show honors recording artists who dominated the chart across the past year. 

Scroll down to see all the red carpet couples at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards...

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

The E! reality stars, who will be in the upcoming docu-series Ashlee and Evan, are all smiles in black ensembles at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

The This Is Us star and his wife go for matching black ensembles when they take to Vegas for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López

The "Despacito" singer and his wife since 2014 couple up on the carpet.

Luke Combs, Nicole Hocking, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking

The country star and his girlfriend had a night on the town in Sin City.

Brett Young, Taylor Mills, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Brett Young and Taylor Mills

The country singer and his fiancée made it a date night at the Billboard Music Award

Jesse McCartney, Katie Peterson 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson

The singer and his fiancée had some fun in their colorful red carpet ensembles.

