Jennifer Lopez Came Unbuttoned to the Billboard Music Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep it cool under pressure. 

How? She lets her red carpet ensembles breathe. The "On the Floor" singer arrived to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards without breaking a sweat...even though she was wearing Roberto Cavalli-branded velvet and leather and Casadei over-the-knee boots. While most of us would be melting in the Las Vegas 90-degree weather, the World of Dance star looked comfortable in the heat. J.Lo is a Sin City regular now that her All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood is underway, after all. 

To keep things breezy, even while wearing heavy fabrics, Jennifer wore her crocodile-textured shirt partially unbuttoned, intentionally leaving the matching bralette peeking out. The asymmetrical skirt featured a high slit, which exposed a sliver of skin. The overall look was balanced but fully monochrome. 

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

In fact, even the Shades of Blue star's oxblood box clutch matched the ensemble. Her makeup look, created by Scott Barnes, featured the same maroon tones, with a smoke technique used on the lids as well as under the eye. In traditional J.Lo fashion, she was not without her neutral glossy lip. 

Jennifer rocked an edgy blunt bob, created by hairstylist Lorenzo Martin. While typical bobs are sleek and straight on red carpets, J.Lo's hair pro considered the heat and created a piece-y bedtime look that sizzled. 

What did you think of her look?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Red Carpet
Latest News
ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

ESC: Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Shares Her Exact Diet and How She Ruined Thanksgiving Dinner

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Jennifer Lopez's Mermaid Hair and More Stunning Beauty at the MTV VMAs 2018

Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

Noah Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the MTV VMAs: Noah Cyrus, Kim Petras and More

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Best Dressed Stars at the MTV VMAs 2018: Cardi B, Camila Cabello and More

Shopping: Leopard Details

16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.