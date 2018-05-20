Jennifer Lopez Came Unbuttoned to the Billboard Music Awards 2018

Jennifer Lopez knows how to keep it cool under pressure.

How? She lets her red carpet ensembles breathe. The "On the Floor" singer arrived to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards without breaking a sweat...even though she was wearing Roberto Cavalli-branded velvet and leather and Casadei over-the-knee boots. While most of us would be melting in the Las Vegas 90-degree weather, the World of Dance star looked comfortable in the heat. J.Lo is a Sin City regular now that her All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood is underway, after all.

To keep things breezy, even while wearing heavy fabrics, Jennifer wore her crocodile-textured shirt partially unbuttoned, intentionally leaving the matching bralette peeking out. The asymmetrical skirt featured a high slit, which exposed a sliver of skin. The overall look was balanced but fully monochrome.