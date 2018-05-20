John Legend Explains the Meaning Behind Newborn Son Miles' Special Name

There's a new little one in the Stephens family!

Just a few days after welcoming their second child together, Chrissy Teigenand John Legend introduced their baby boy to the world this weekend and his name is perfect for the musical family: Miles Theodore Stephens.

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he explained to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2018 Billboard Music Awardsred carpet, referencing Nina Simone.

"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the star continued. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"