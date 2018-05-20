Christina Aguilera Brought a Met Gala-Worthy Train to Billboard Music Awards

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., May. 20, 2018 4:25 PM

Christina Aguilera, 20 May 2018, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Christina Aguilera may be feeling liberated, but she's carrying a lot of weight...of fabric, that is!

The Liberation singer arrived to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in a floor-sweeping, pin-stripe dress worthy of the Met Gala! The "Fall in Line" singer hit the red carpet in a long-sleeve stunner with a collared neckline that folded outward, ever-so-slightly exposing her shoulders and flattering the singer's decolletage. The kimono-like dress was belted with a thick grommet-embellished wrap and stopped right at the singer's ankle, showing off her pointy-toe pumps. 

The real attraction of Xtina's look was the multi-foot train, which was fluffed and set straight by assistants as the pop princess walked down the red carpet. Considering the Billboard Music Awards are a more casual affair, we're loving the drama!

The "Beautiful" singer let the dress speak for itself, complementing the look with a slicked-back bun and neutral makeup and nude lips. However, Christina was outfitted in serious bling, wearing two large hoop earrings on just her left ear and a diamond cross on the other. She was also wearing stacks of rings on all her fingers...like all divas should. 

Was this look Met Gala worthy?

