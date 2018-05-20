Jenna Dewan Jokes Her Daughter Has "Some Serious Moves" When It Comes to Dancing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 4:17 PM
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
They're a family full of dancers!
Jenna Dewan has been dancing for years, but it turns out the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The World of Dance star shared with E!'s Jason Kennedy that her daughter Everly Tatum has got some serious dance skills.
"She's got some moves. She's got some serious moves," Jenna revealed. "She doesn't want to follow anyone else's moves." Turns out, she's definitely dancing to the beat of her own drum.
"All the other dancers are doing their position, and she's just like, ‘I want to be free,'" Jenna teased. With Jenna and Channing Tatum as parents, we're sure she'll be a dancing starlet in absolutely no time!
Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!