Jenna Dewan Jokes Her Daughter Has "Some Serious Moves" When It Comes to Dancing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 4:17 PM

Jenna Dewan, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

They're a family full of dancers! 

Jenna Dewan has been dancing for years, but it turns out the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The World of Dance star shared with E!'s Jason Kennedy that her daughter Everly Tatum has got some serious dance skills. 

"She's got some moves. She's got some serious moves," Jenna revealed. "She doesn't want to follow anyone else's moves." Turns out, she's definitely dancing to the beat of her own drum. 

"All the other dancers are doing their position, and she's just like, ‘I want to be free,'" Jenna teased. With Jenna and Channing Tatum as parents, we're sure she'll be a dancing starlet in absolutely no time! 

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET

