EXCLUSIVE!

BTS Shares Their Number One Social Media Rule at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 3:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
BTS, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

It's all about social media! 

BTS, America's newest K-Pop sensation, stopped by the E! red carpet to with Jason Kennedy at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and share everything from their newfound success to their ultimate rules for posting on their social media platforms. 

"We cannot get use to it, it's a miracle," the band shared. "They are like the most amazing fans in the world." Well you can say that again! All of their fans could barely contain themselves while Jason spoke to the group. 

One of the reasons their careers have taken off is due to their amazing social media accounts. The guys revealed that they control what they are posting, but since there are seven of them, they have a few rules. "No drunken tweets," the band jokingly shared! 

Watch

Inside the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The band will also be taking the stage later tonight to perform their newest single "Fake Love," and revealed that they have been practicing for three months. "It will be more powerful than ever," they shared with Jason. 

We're looking forward to it! 

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Red Carpet , Jason Kennedy , Top Stories
Latest News
Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Cry Pretty Release Party With Husband Mike Fisher

Post Malone's Plane Lands Safely After Tires Blow

Madonna Faces Backlash Over VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Camila Cabello Reveals 2018 MTV VMAs Date

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Amandla Stenberg and Girlfriend King Princess Step Out at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Ariana Grande Channels The Last Supper During "God Is a Woman" Performance at MTV VMAs

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.