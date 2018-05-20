Billboard Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Start your engines! It's all systems go for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night!

With 15 nominations, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Marsare leading the pack of nominees and are expected to leave the show with some new hardware. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift currently holds the title of top winner in BBMA history with a whopping 21 statues. Plus, she's up again this year in five more categories, including Top Artist.

Music's brightest stars across all genres have gathered tonight in Las Vegas, and we can expect celebs like BTS, Shawn Mendes and Luis Fonsi to really get the party started inside the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who promises to have 20 costume changes throughout the night, the live awards show honors recording artists who dominated the chart across the past year.

Dua Lipa, Derek Hough, Chantel Jefferies are just some of the stars who hit the red carpet ahead of the big show.

Scroll down to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards...