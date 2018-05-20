4 Classic Celeb Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's

For the most anticipated wedding of the season, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle chose a minimalist Givenchy wedding dress that stunned in its structural features.

The white gown, created by British designer Claire Wright Keller for the French fashion house, featured an open neckline—the most striking feature—three-quarter sleeves and an elegant, minimal skirt and train. She finished with Givenchy satin pumps and a 5-meter-long veil with lace trimmings, an ethereal touch to the minimalist look.

The Duchess' choice demonstrates the appeal of minimalist styles. While we love lace, over-the-top trains and layers of tulle, this conservative design brings attention to the bride's natural beauty. In Meghan's case, her dress allowed viewers to focus on her skin-focused beauty, veil and her spectacular diamond crown, a symbol of her new royal title.