Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal the Name of Baby No. 2 and Share First Photo

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a name!

Soon after Chrissy Teigen announced the birth of her second child with John Legend on May 16, the proud mom revealed the special name of her son and his first photo on Sunday. Welcome to the world, Miles Theodore Stephens!

On Sunday, the social media star posted the first pic of her cuddly son and wrote, "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!"

Their newborn son joins the couple's two-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens who may not have realized she was about to become a big sibling.

"We know there's a baby in there and she can say 'baby' but I don't really know if she knows what it means for her mother to be carrying another child and for that child to be her little sibling," John recently shared with E! News. "I don't know if she's ready for that yet."

As for coming up with a name for her son, Chrissy previously admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that it was no easy task.

"Boy names are really tough," she explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February. "I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name."

Regardless, both mom and dad were more than excited to expand their family.

In addition to receiving a baby shower attended by family and famous friends, the couple kept fans updated on their second road to parenthood via social media. And while there were plenty of good moments, the second time around proved to have some challenges.

"You realize your second pregnancy is harder because you have a kid already," Chrissy explained to E! News. John added, "You have to divide your energy between raising a kid and and carrying one as well."

Something tells us these two will be a-okay as a party of four. Congratulations again to the happy couple. 

