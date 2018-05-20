Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Exclusive Wedding Reception

The best and most exclusive party in Britain was definitely at Frogmore House last night!

After their royal wedding ceremony in front of the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated themselves and only 200 of their 600 wedding guests to quite the party at Frogmore House inside Windsor Castle and we've got all the juicy details you're dying to know!

The pair arrived to the bash in an environmentally-friendly 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that ran on electric power.

Harry changed up his military ensemble and into a James Bond-style tux. Meghan wore a shoulder-baring, halter dress by Stella McCartney and her hair was done in a bun. Meghan's hair stylist Serge Normant said to a reporter that it was "dreamy" to work with Meghan and added that he created a bun that was "messy, in a controlled way."

During his speech, a source from within the party tells E! News thatPrince William said, "My brother is clearly in love. Being in love is like a little boy wetting himself. You don't know you are doing it, everyone else knows and you get a warm feeling."

During his speech, William joked, "With all this talk of love, everyone is emotional, even the cake is crying."

Charles, during his speech, shrugged his shoulders and said "the budget is out of the window on this one."