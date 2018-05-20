Director Luc Besson ''Flatly Denies'' French Actress' Rape Accusation

Director Luc Besson has been accused of raping a woman in France, according to multiple media outlets.

French radio station Europe 1 first reported that the unidentified 27-year-old French actress went to French police to file the complaint against the 59-year-old filmmaker, which she confirmed to Variety.

The woman reportedly told the radio station that The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets director allegedly put something in her tea, she lost consciousness and then she allegedly woke up to him groping and penetrating her. She claims that she woke up at the hotel with a wad of cash and from there she went to female friend’s house afterwards, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Variety reports that the actress described the alleged incident as a "violent sexual assault," that happened on May 10 at the Bristol Hotel near the Champs Elysees in Paris.

"Mr. Besson fell from his chair when he learned of these accusations, which he flatly denies," said the Fifth Element director's lawyer, Thierry Marembert, in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.