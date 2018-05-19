Relive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Day

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 19, 2018 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It was one for the history books—literally!

Earlier today, Prince Harrywed his true loveMeghan Markle in St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests and millions of onlookers. The star-studded event was attended by Britain's most elite and America's most famous faces—all gathering together in the name of love.

From Los Angeles (where the bride is from) to Canada (where she lived) to London and Windsor, people came out all over the world to celebrate in the tradition-breaking couple's happy union.

From Meghan's singular entrance and partial solitary walk down the aisle to the gospel choir to Bishop Michael Bruce Curry impassioned message, today's royal wedding threw caution to the wind by embracing diversity—a first for any British royal wedding.

Amazingly enough, just by marrying Harry, Meghan made history by being the first mixed race woman to marry into the royal family.

From the fanfare to the wedding steps first kiss and A-list attendees, see all the best moments from Meghan and Harry's historic wedding day...

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry
Latest News

2018 MTV VMAs: Must-See Moments

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Camila Cabello Is Officially the New Dancing Queen of the MTV Video Music Awards

Amber Rose, 21 Savage, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

OMG, There Were a Ton of Exes Who Showed Up to the MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Madonna, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Madonna Gives Emotional Tribute to Aretha Franklin During MTV Video Music Awards

Amandla Stenberg, King Princess, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Amandla Stenberg and Girlfriend King Princess Step Out at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner Sends All Her Love to Travis Scott During 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.