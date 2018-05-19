Relive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Day

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 19, 2018 8:00 PM

It was one for the history books—literally!

Earlier today, Prince Harrywed his true loveMeghan Markle in St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests and millions of onlookers. The star-studded event was attended by Britain's most elite and America's most famous faces—all gathering together in the name of love.

From Los Angeles (where the bride is from) to Canada (where she lived) to London and Windsor, people came out all over the world to celebrate in the tradition-breaking couple's happy union.

From Meghan's singular entrance and partial solitary walk down the aisle to the gospel choir to Bishop Michael Bruce Curry impassioned message, today's royal wedding threw caution to the wind by embracing diversity—a first for any British royal wedding.

Amazingly enough, just by marrying Harry, Meghan made history by being the first mixed race woman to marry into the royal family.

From the fanfare to the wedding steps first kiss and A-list attendees, see all the best moments from Meghan and Harry's historic wedding day...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

