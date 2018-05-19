Chocolate, Shortbread, and a Coupon: What Was in the Royal Wedding Gift Bag

The two thousand members of the public invited onto the grounds of Windsor Castle during today's royal wedding didn't leave with just their memories—they also left with gift bags!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have had only 600 guests inside St. George's Chapel during their wedding on Saturday, but the church was also surrounded by a select group of people who were sent invitations mostly based on charity work, service to the country, or other noble ventures, and each one of them got to go home with a goodie bag filled with a few treats.

Royal photographer James Whatling posted a picture on Twitter of the canvas tote bag, monogrammed with an H and M in bright blue, and Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie delighted in opening up one of the bags during The Today Show's live coverage this morning.