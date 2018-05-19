The Best Theories on Meghan Markle's Something Borrowed and Something Blue at the Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., May. 19, 2018 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Getty Images

Meghan Markle knows just how important tradition is.

When the former actress married Prince Harry on Saturday, she made sure to have her something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue covered. In fact, she did such a good job that she had several somethings that could fall under multiple categories, including tiaras, cars, shoes and flowers. 

So how did Meghan nail the time-honored tradition during the wedding ceremony and at the more intimate reception following? Here are the best theories as to how she did it: 

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

ESC: Meghan Markle, Wedding, beauty

JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Image

Something Old: Look no further than Meghan's head to spot this one, as the American beauty was lent the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara by Queen Elizabeth II, Kensington Palace confirmed. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, while the center brooch dates back to 1893.

Meghan's bridal bouquet also could be considered as her "something old," as the Palace confirmed Prince Harry handpicked several flowers from their garden the day before the wedding, including Forget-Me-Nots, which were Princess Diana's favorite flower. How lovely!

Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Page Boys

ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Something New: This is one of the easiest to identify, as Meghan wore a custom Givenchy gown, with long sleeves and a shallow boat-neckline, designed by the fashion house's creative director Clare Waight Keller. (She changed into a custom Stella McCartney halter-neck evening gown for the second reception.)

Her veil was also new and designed by Keller, who made sure to respect Meghan's wishes to incorporate the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, the nations in which the Queen is head. The designer added flora from these locations, including Wintersweet from Kensington Palace and California Poppy, from her home state of California, into the look. The silk tulle veil measured in at five meters long, or about five and a half yards.

Meghan also wore all new jewelry by Cartier. She's all about that new new!

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Ring

Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images; PA

Something Borrowed: While the tiara could quality for Meghan's borrowed piece, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex also sported one of Princess Diana's rings at the second wedding reception. Which could also work as her "something blue."

Something Blue: The late Princess of Wales' ring is a gorgeous Aquamarine emerald-cut stunner, so it could definitely serve as her something of the blue variety. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

But some of Meghan's other key accessories were also blue, as her satin Altuzarra shoes featured a blue sole, and she and Prince Harry arrived to the reception in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Weddings , Royal Wedding , Royals , Prince Harry , Apple News , Top Stories , Princess Diana
Latest News
Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Arrive Separately at MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut

Lauren Bushnell, Devin Antin

The Bachelorette's Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin Break Up

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish Botches Camila Cabello's Name, Then Shades Fifth Harmony at 2018 MTV VMAs

Blake Lively, Family, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Blake Lively Brings Mom as Her Date to 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Hayley Kiyoko, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Hayley Kiyoko Tears Up After Winning "20GayTeen" MTV Video Music Award

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.