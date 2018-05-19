We’re Still Hot and Bothered Over Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Lip Bite

We don't need a body language expert to decode Prince Harry's feelings for Meghan Markle.

An estimated 3 billion people tuned into Saturday's royal wedding, and we estimate (after an extremely arduous research experiment) that 3 billion people were #shook when the newly crowned Duke of Sussex bit his lip and told his bride, "You look amazing."

Approximately eight hours have passed since the sensual moment went down, the royal couple is off dancing the night away at their reception, and Princess Charlotte is most likely fast asleep, but no we're not over it. This is Pippa Middleton at Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials level of OMG, people.

Let's thirst together, shall we?