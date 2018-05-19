Best Foot Forward! How This Shoe Designer Just Won the Royal Wedding

Edgardo Osorio having a very good day.

The Aquazzura designer played a major part in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on Saturday, providing the footwear for several key members at the unforgettable event.

To finish off her look for their second wedding reception at Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate, Meghan chose to wear satin Aquazzura shoes, that even had a blue sole, serving as a possible candidate for the newly minted Duchess of Sussex's "something blue." Meghan paired the heels with a custom Stella McCartney gown and an aquamarine emerald-cut ring that possibly belonged to Princess Diana.

But the bride was far from the only one sporting the brand on the big day.