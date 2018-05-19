How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Groundbreaking Wedding Highlighted Diversity

History was made during Saturday's royal wedding, and not just because there's a new Her Royal Highness roaming the halls of Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle threw caution to the wind and orchestrated the most modern, diverse ceremony to ever grace the British Monarchy—one that challenged tradition, honored diversity and gave insight into what the next 1,200 years of British history might resemble.

From the get-go, the newly crowned Duchess of Sussex (who just by being herself makes history as the first mixed race woman to marry into the royal family) began her walk down the aisle alone. An outspoken women's rights advocate, Meghan became the only royal bride in England to have walked unaccompanied for a portion of her bridal procession. She was then joined by Prince Charles, who escorted her down the Quire to the altar.

Then there's Meghan's Givenchy gown, which was designed by the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, Claire Waight Keller. (Nothing this sophisticated star does is unintentional, after all.)