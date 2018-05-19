Elton John, Victoria Beckham and More Celebrity Royal Wedding Guests Pay Tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Social Media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated wedding was quite the star-studded affair.

With A-list names such as George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, and David and Victoria Beckham in attendance, it was abundantly clear that the ceremony held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 was one of the year's most high-profile tickets. And for the celebs who were lucky enough to find themselves with an invitation to the big day, when the ceremony was over, it was time to get on social media and share a tribute to the happy couple with the whole world.