Meghan Markle Commissioned the Perfect Royal Wedding Gift for Her Best Friends

Meghan Markle knew how to make sure her best friends sparkle on her big day.

For her six BFFs, as well as new sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan commissioned a special gift to be worn at her wedding to Prince Harry "to take as a memento from this time and this occasion": a custom gold disc bracelet called "The Kensington" by Zofia Day, which is currently available online for $450.

"It's been pretty surreal," Lisette Polny, Founder and Owner of Zofia Day, exclusively told E! News of the new Duchess of Sussex choosing her design. "I know that [the bracelets] were gifted to them, I am hoping they were wearing them!"