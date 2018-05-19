Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Red Hot "Wolves" Top Is on Sale

Selena Gomez's red hot look from her "Wolves" music video just got easier to recreate.

For the video, released in November of last year, the singer stunned in a satin red coat and matching loose-hanging pants, sitting next to a dark indoor pool. Instead of the top, she joined celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Rihanna, letting her lingerie shine. She chose the Fleur du Mal satin bra with red, magenta and navy blue color panels, adding contrast to her ensemble.

It's a daring, sultry look for the star. Yet, the piece, by itself, can be worn a number of ways. You can wear under you clothes, like normal. You can layer it under sheer clothing to reveal the berry-toned colors. Or, you can be like the star and pair with wide-leg pants and a jacket.