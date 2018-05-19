The Funniest Photos of Super Excited Royal Wedding Fans

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., May. 19, 2018 11:19 AM

And you thought you were excited for the royal wedding!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on Saturday, with the star-studded crowd showing up in their finest wedding garb and on their best behavior at the unforgettable ceremony. Fortunately for us, fans were able to proudly have no chill about the event. 

While only 600 guests were invited inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to watch the couple exchange vows, an estimated 100,000 well-wishers lined up along the wedding procession route to be part of the big day, and man, were they excited. Like, really excited. 

 Flags were waved and worn, wedding dresses were sported by many people who were not the Givenchy-wearing bride, and babies were brought to bars to revel in the royal wedding excitement. 

Here are some of the funniest photos of royal wedding fans from Windsor, as well as from viewing parties:

Royal Wedding, Fans, Street Party

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Bromantical

Dudes, I Wanna "Marry" Harry aired in 2014. You missed your chance!

Royal Wedding, Fans

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Please Look to the Bottom Left

You have a baby! In a bar!

Royal Wedding, Fans

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Royal Rest

The struggle is real. 

Royal Wedding, Fans

TOM NICHOLSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ultimate Wedding No-No

Hello, the No. 1 rule of attending a wedding: only the bride can wear white! 

Royal Wedding, Fans

TOM NICHOLSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Living Her Best Life

Truly. 

Royal Wedding, Fans

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Wearing Your Pride

"Do these flags make us look British?"

Royal Wedding, Fans

John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images

Spon-Con

We thought the couple rode in a Rolls-Royce!

Royal Wedding, Fans

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Three Crown's Too Many

He's got spirit, yes he does. He's got spirit, how about you?!

Royal Wedding, Fans

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Cosplay?

The resemblance is uncanny.

Royal Wedding, Fans

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince Harry's Approved!

Phew, we were nervous America wasn't going to approve of this union!

Royal Wedding, Fans, Viewing

Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images

Best Seat in the House

Cutest royal wedding fan ever? 

Royal Wedding, Fans, Street Party

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

BYOP

Who needs Sir Elton John when you've got this guy?!

