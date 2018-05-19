Deja Vu! Kate Middleton Is a Repeat Offender at Meghan Markle's Wedding

Kate Middleton just wore her most relatable outfit yet.

In honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, the Duchess Of Cambridge opted for an outfit she knew would stun viewers. She wore her tailored Alexander McQueen coat dress—a classic garment she's worn to a number of royal engagements.

Today, she wore the off-white dress with a matching fascinator, stud earrings, Jimmy Choo pumps and a clutch, matching the level of elegance required for a royal wedding. It's also the perfect outfit to wear to the occasion, as its understated in comparison to the Givenchy gown that Meghan wore down the aisle. There was no risk in stealing the spotlight.