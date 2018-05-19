Queen Elizabeth II Gives Prince Harry Special Permission to Sport a Beard While in Uniform at Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sat., May. 19, 2018 10:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle at St. George's Castle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 was a celebration full of moments that stood just outside of tradition: Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle, an American reverend delivered the address, the stars of Suits were in attendance...

But perhaps one of the biggest breaks from tradition was the sight of His Royal Highness, now the Duke of Sussex, sporting his signature ginger beard while wearing the Blues and Royals frockcoat uniform of the British Army despite it being customary to be clean-shaven when dressed as such. 

"Her Majesty The Queen gave her permission for Prince Harry to get married in his uniform," Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement. While not explicitly stated, it seems to be understood that the Queen's permission covered her grandson's facial hair, as well.

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Day Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Brian Lawless/PA Wire

British Army rules don't usually allow for beards, except for rare circumstances such as skin complaints or religious reasons. Pioneer Sergeants are the only rank allowed to have one, thought members of the Special Forces can when behind enemy lines. However, Harry's permission may also be due to the fact that he's no longer a serving officer and not bound to honor military rules any longer.

Harry left the forces in June 2015 and began sporting his signature beard in September of the same year. 

He's also the first royal bridegroom to not be clean shaven since the Queen's own grandfather, King George V, married Mary of Teck all the way back in 1893. 

That Harry, always breaking with tradition!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Wedding , Prince Harry , Queen Elizabeth II , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Leopard Details

16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is Taking Menswear-Inspired Fashion to Another Level—See Her 6 Latest Looks

Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's Biggest Feuds: From Remy Ma to Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Garner, Samuel Garner Affleck, Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck

Jennifer Garner's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Katy Perry, Dr. Luke, Kesha

Katy Perry Fights to Keep Her Deposition Sealed in Kesha and Dr. Luke's Legal Battle

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Engagement Ceremony, India

Priyanka Chopra Somehow Finds an Even Bigger Engagement Ring

Rihanna Is a Bridesmaid at Her BFF's Wedding in Barbados

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.