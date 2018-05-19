Princess Charlotte and Her Tongue Just Pulled a Prince Harry at the Royal Wedding

Kids say the darndest things? More like do the darndest things.

It was a big day for Princess Charlotte and her siblings as they played an important role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

But at just three years old, it would be more than understandable if Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter had some LOL-worthy moments at some point in the day.

Look no further than when Princess Charlotte arrived at St. George's Chapel to perform her duties as a bridesmaid.

In a photo going viral, Prince George and Prince Louis' sister stuck out her tongue long enough for photographers to snap a photo. But as it turns out, Prince Harry totally did the same thing years ago.