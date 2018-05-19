See a Close-Up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rings

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., May. 19, 2018 9:36 AM
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harryput a ring on it!
As is well known by now, the new Duke of Sussex wed his bride, Meghan Markle, Saturday afternoon in Windsor at St. George's Chapel, six months after the two announced their engagement and revealed the stunning sparkler the prince proposed with.
Now, the couple have exchanged new accessories in honor of their nuptials—gold bands to signify their love, fidelity and new relationship status as husband and wife.
Given the significance of the milestone royal event, the bride and groom did not exchange just any ordinary wedding bands. As Kensington Palace confirmed, the couple chose Cleave and Company to make their wedding rings.
For Markle, they crafted her band from a piece of Welsh gold gifted by Queen Elizabeth II while her British beau's band is platinum with a textured finish. Harry's older brother and Best Man Prince William had the duty of bringing both rings to the chapel for the ceremony.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Cleave and Company is a favorite for the couple as the company also made Markle's engagement ring, a three-stone diamond ring featuring two stones from the late Princess Diana's personal collection and the middle stone from Botswana, one of Prince Harry's beloved places.
The couple then recited their traditional vows to each other, promising to love and cherish each other in sickness and in health, for richer and poorer and for better or worse.
Prince Harry was then captured by cameras placing the band on Markle's left hand ring finger. "Meghan, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage. With my body I honor you. All that I am I give to you and all that I have I share with you within the love of God, father, son and holy spirit," he recited. Markle did the same for him. Shortly after, they were pronounced husband and wife.
While few aristocratic men wear wedding rings, a source previously told E! News the redheaded prince "does want to wear a wedding band."
Wear it proud, Prince Harry! Congratulations to the new husband and wife.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?