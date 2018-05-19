Remembering Her Roots! Meghan Markle Spots Her Drama Teacher in Post-Wedding Carriage Ride

"Oh my god!" That's what Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex said when spotted a familiar face in the crowd: Her old drama teacher.

Meghan and Prince Harry were making their way from their wedding ceremony to the luncheon reception with onlookers lined up on the streets to greet the newlyweds—and one of those well-wishers was Gigi Perreau. The American teacher from Immaculate Heart High School was also an ITV studio guest as part of the network's royal wedding coverage.



Take a look at the video below. You can see the look of delight cross Meghan's face as she zooms by her former teacher.