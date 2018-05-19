How Fans Around the World Celebrated the Royal Wedding

Toronto: Canadian fans in the town that Markle made her home while filming seven season of her hit USA legal drama turned out in droves to watch the now-retired actress exchange vows with His Royal Highness, as seen in the photo above.

New York City Over 300 adults and children RSVP'd for the festivities held early in the morning at the British International School of New York, lured in by promises of a ride on a carousel, a chance to pet a "royal" pony and dance around a maypole. And should the weather have turned wet, organizers had Union Jack umbrellas on hand.

Johannesburg: At 1Fox Market Shed in the South African city, a party for 5,000 revelers was held, featuring champagne, Union flag cupcakes and even bagpipe players.