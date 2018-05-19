Camila Cabello's Style Transformation Over the Years

Camila Cabello has practically grown up before our very eyes.

And while she's become an incredible solo artist, her style has also transformed over the years.

When we first met the "Havana" singer, she was 15 and auditioning for The X Factor. But even then, Cabello already had a signature look of her own.

She would occasionally wear adorable dresses that she'd pair with a side bow or a headband.

Then when Simon Cowell placed Cabello into the girl group Fifth Harmony, her personal style took a bit of a back seat since all of the girls wore cohesive looks à la Destiny's Child or Spice Girls for red carpets and performances. While she still managed to still mesh with the group, her signature touches could be found from time to time in her accessories, hairstyles, and cuts of the dresses.