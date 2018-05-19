See All the Sweet Photos of the Adorable Twins Who Carried Meghan Markle's Veil

Meghan Markle got a little help from two little guys on her special day.

The beautiful bride sported a custom-made silk tulle veil with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza designed by Clare Waight Keller. Being five meters long, the American star needed a hand getting down the aisle with the tulle following behind her. Enter 7-year-old twins Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney.

As the sons of her dear friend, celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney, the youngsters played a special role in the ceremony as two of the page boys. With the absence of a maid of honor, the brothers were given the unique duty of carrying the veil as Markle made her way down the aisle inside St. George's Chapel and back out as a married lady.

As a result of their responsibility, the two had the unique opportunity of riding in the vintage Rolls Royce Phantom with Markle for the last part of her ride to the chapel.