Why Sarah Ferguson's Appearance at the Royal Wedding Is So Significant

Sarah Ferguson is not your average royal wedding guest.

When it was time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to say "I Do" inside St. George's Chapel, close to 600 people were fortunate enough to witness the love story up close and personal.

But in between all the celebrity guests and adorable kids, one attendee's presence held some extra meaning.

Yes, we're talking about The Duchess of York.

As royal fans may recall, tension was thick between Sarah and some members of the royal family after it was revealed in 2010 that she offered to sell access to ex-husband Prince Andrew for upwards of $700,000.