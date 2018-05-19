Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 19, 2018

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Children, Royal Wedding

Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Six months after announcing their engagement, Harry and Meghan tied the knot on Saturday in front of their friends and family, including George and Charlotte. Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children played major roles in the ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. George served as one of the page boys at the wedding, while Charlotte was a bridesmaid.

And while there were many sweet moments throughout the ceremony, George and Charlotte are just too adorable for words. So we'll let the cute photos do the talking!

Photos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Royal Wedding

Take a look at the gallery to see all of the adorable pics!

Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

Royal Wave

Princess Charlotte waves to the crowd while on her way to the ceremony on May 19.

Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Bridesmaid

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter arrives to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Princess Charlotte, Sticking Tongue Out, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

Too Cute!

Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she waves out of the car window at Windsor Castle.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Children, Royal Wedding

Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP

Royal Arrival

George and Charlotte turn to look at the crowd before entering the wedding venue.

Prince George, Royal Wedding

Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Page Boy

Prince George served as one of the page boys for Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Family Photo

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare to leave St. George's Chapel after the wedding. Royal baby Prince Louis was not in attendance at the ceremony.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mommy and Me

Kate holds daughter Charlotte's hand as she waves to the crowds.

Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Father-Daughter Duo

Charlotte and William are photographed leaving the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Hold on to Mom

Charlotte holds mom Kate's hand before leaving the chapel.

Bridesmaids, Page Boys, Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

One Last Wave

Because, adorable.

