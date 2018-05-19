Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Royal Wedding

Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP
Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.
Six months after announcing their engagement, Harry and Meghan tied the knot on Saturday in front of their friends and family, including George and Charlotte. Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest children played major roles in the ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. George served as one of the page boys at the wedding, while Charlotte was a bridesmaid.
And while there were many sweet moments throughout the ceremony, George and Charlotte are just too adorable for words. So we'll let the cute photos do the talking!
Take a look at the gallery to see all of the adorable pics!
Press Association via AP Images
Royal Wave
Princess Charlotte waves to the crowd while on her way to the ceremony on May 19.
CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
Bridesmaid
Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter arrives to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
REX/Shutterstock
Too Cute!
Princess Charlotte sticks out her tongue as she waves out of the car window at Windsor Castle.
Jane Barlow/pool photo via AP
Royal Arrival
George and Charlotte turn to look at the crowd before entering the wedding venue.
Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Page Boy
Prince George served as one of the page boys for Harry and Meghan's wedding.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Family Photo
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare to leave St. George's Chapel after the wedding. Royal baby Prince Louis was not in attendance at the ceremony.
Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Mommy and Me
Kate holds daughter Charlotte's hand as she waves to the crowds.
Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Father-Daughter Duo
Charlotte and William are photographed leaving the ceremony.
Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Hold on to Mom
Charlotte holds mom Kate's hand before leaving the chapel.
REX/Shutterstock
One Last Wave
Because, adorable.