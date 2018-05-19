How Meghan Markle Spent Her Morning Before Marrying Prince Harry

Pre-wedding jitters? Not a chance for Meghan Markle.

It would be perfectly understandable if the bride-to-be was a bit overwhelmed the morning of her wedding. After all, she was set to marry Prince Harry in front of millions of people around the world.

Ultimately, the Suits star and philanthropist appeared to have enjoyed the hours before the ceremony without any drama.

Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland were able to wake up at the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire where they enjoyed plenty of privacy and time to themselves.

The property offered "the utmost in privacy and escapism" before it was time to head over to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.