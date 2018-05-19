A Comparison of the Royal Wedding Kisses: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle vs. Prince William & Kate Middleton

What would a wedding be without the kiss?

To seal their fairytale wedding day, Prince Harryand Meghan Marklewalked down the aisle together inside St. George's Chapel for the first time as husband and wife. The couple then emerged in the entryway to the chapel with a picturesque floral arch framing them. With the surrounding crowd applauding and cheering for them, the two paused at the top of the steps and looked at each other. Then, Prince Harry went in for the customary kiss and the two parted with smiles on their faces.

Naturally, the crowds roared at the sight of the smooch. The newlyweds then descended down the steps hand in hand and proceeded to get into a horse-drawn carriage for their planned procession through Windsor.

In similar fashion, Meghan's new brother and sister-in-law, Prince Williamand Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonshared a kiss on their wedding day seven years ago. However, their peck took place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following their procession from Westminster Abbey.