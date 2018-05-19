Meghan Markle's Dad Misses the Royal Wedding: "I Wish I Were There"

Indeed, Meghan was a vision in a bespoke Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress.

Meghan's veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth II. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893. According to Kensington Palace, Claire designed the veil to represent the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country "united in one spectacular floral composition."

"It is truly an honor to have been given the opportunity to closely collaborate with Meghan Markle on such a remarkable occasion," Givenchy's artistic director, Clare Waight Keller, said in a statement. "We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasize the iconic codes of Givenchy through its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts. In contrast, the delicate floral beauty of the veil was a vision Meghan and I shared, a special gesture embracing the commonwealth flora, ascending the circumference of the silk tulle."

"As a British designer at a Parisian Haute Couture house, and on behalf of all us at Givenchy who have been able to experience such an extraordinary process of creativity, I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished and grateful to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kensington Palace for allowing us to be part of this historical chapter. It has been immensely rewarding experience to get to know Meghan on a personal level, one I will forever carry with me," said Clare, who assumed her position a month after Ricardo Tisci left in 2017. "The House of Givenchy joins me in wishing her and Prince Harry every wish of happiness in their future."