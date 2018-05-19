Meghan Markle's Wedding Bouquet Included Handpicked Flowers From Prince Harry and a Tribute to Diana

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., May. 19, 2018 5:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Kiss

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are married!

During the ceremony, the bride carried a very special bridal bouquet. According to the Palace, her now-husband handpicked several flowers from the couple's garden at Kensington Palace. The arrangement also included Forget-Me-Nots, which were Princess Diana's favorite flower. Per the Palace, the couple specifically chose these flowers as a way to honor Harry's late mother on the big day.

The rest of the "petite" bouquet featured "delicate blooms," including scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, and sprigs of myrtle. The flowers were tied together with a "naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon."

The sprig of myrtle is a tradition that dates all the way back to Queen Victoria's reign. Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Victoria, carried the plant when she wed Prince Frederick of Prussia back in 1858. Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have since included myrtle in their bouquets, too.

Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Florist and Flowers Revealed

Like most royal brides' bouquets, Meghan's arrangement was primarily white. Royal admirers will recall that Kate carried sweet William, myrtle, lily of the valley and hyacinth in her bouquet when she wed Prince William in 2011. Diana carried white and gold stephanotis, gardenias, orchids, lily of the valley and yellow Earl Mountbatten roses when she married Prince Charles in 1981. Queen Elizabeth II, who was Princess Elizabeth at the time, walked down the aisle with a bouquet of white orchids when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

Philippa Craddock served as Harry and Meghan's floral designer. She led a team of florists from St. George's Chapel and Buckingham Palace to create both the bridal bouquet and the displays for the ceremony and reception.

The floral displays in the chapel contained locally sourced foliage, including flowers taken from he gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park. Philippa also included many seasonal flowers, such as branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. The Royal Parks contributed plants from their wildflower meadows, as well.

All of their floral displays will be donated to charitable organizations.

The bridesmaids also carried replicas of the bridal bouquet and wore flower crowns selected by Harry and Meghan. These were designed by Craddock, as well.

While many brides toss their bouquets at the end of their weddings, Meghan will likely do something a bit different. Traditionally, royal brides send their bouquets to Westminster Abbey to be placed on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Queen Elizabeth II, Diana and Kate all did this on their wedding day.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Royals , Prince Harry , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
J.J. Totah, Josie Totah

Champions' Josie Totah Comes Out as a Transgender Female

Queer Eye

Behind the Scenes of Queer Eye Season 3: The Laughs, the Hugs, the Outfits

Ben Affleck & Shauna Sexton Make a Fast Food Run

Simone Biles

Simone Biles Wears Teal Leotard in Honor of Larry Nassar Abuse Survivors

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Reacts to Asia Argento Reportedly Paying Off Sexual Assault Accuser

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor Season 2 First Look Promises Dr. Shaun Murphy Will Provide "Hope"

Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Inside the Secrets of Saved by the Bell: Why That Saturday Morning Magic Would Be So Hard to Reboot

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.